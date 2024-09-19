Brown mows down 15 as U15AA Jays capture Atlantic championship

KENNETCOOK: The Hants North Jays U15 AA baseball team are Atlantic champions.

The Jays captured the title in Fredericton last weekend.

Hants North earned the ticket to Atlantics form a provincial 1-0 win at Findley Park in North Noel Road over Dartmouth.

At the Atlantics, the Jays went 3-1 in round-robin with wins of 4-1 over Riverview A’s; 12-6 over Summerside Chevys; a 9-4 loss to Fredericton Royal (host team); and a 15-5 win over NL Conception Bay Bulldogs.

The records of 3-1 left Hants North tied with Riverview A’s, the N.B. representative.

Both teams advanced to the final as a result of their tied records.

In the final, it felt like a home game for the Jays as they had a fair size crowd of supporters make the trip and cheer them on–even more fans then other teams had during the tournament.

Colby Brown mowed down 15 Riverview players in the final as the Jays dominated to the 6-2 victory.

He gave up one hit and two runs, while walking four over five-and-two-thirds inning of action.

Josh Mersereau came on in relief, striking out four for Hants North.

Harrison McCarthy got the scoring started with a two run double and the Jays never looked back as they cruised to the Atlantic title, bringing it back home to North Noel and Kennetcook.

Rylan Turner also had two hits.