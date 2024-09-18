SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: It was a night of first at the second to last Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series of 2024 at Scotia Speedworld last Friday, Sept. 13.

On the race night there were three first-time feature checkered flag winners who parked their hot rods in The Tire Man Victory Lane among the seven features that ran.

Two of the features were held overs from the rain out the week before.

Among the winners who found victory lane on top for the first time were the no. 29 of Brandon McGrath; the sportsman of no 25 Andrew Lively; and Legend driver Nathan Langille in the no. 19 machine, sponsored by CKG.

In the Strictly Hydraulics division, Coldbrook’s Nathan Langille raced to his first ever checkered flag after misfortune struck leader Danny Chisholm on lap 9.

Langille would not let the lead go in the caution free affair and raced to the victory by over a half straightaway.

Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction was fourth, while honourary Lakeview resident Campbell Delaney, who earned a heat win, finished in fifth in the feature.

Strictly Hydraulics Legends – 25 laps – held over feature

1. 19 Nathan Langille

2. 39 Chase Livingston

3. 71M Chase Mackay

4. 24 Ayden Christensen

5. 9 Campbell Delaney

Heat 1: 89 Danny Chisholm

Heat 2: 13 Aiden MacDonald

Heat 3: 9 Campbell Delaney

In the regular scheduled race action, it was Nine Mile River brothers Colton Noble and Dawson Nobler duking it out, and even tangling which saw the 03 use a bump and run to get brother Dawson in the 8 loose and making the pass. That’s all Colton would need as he sailed to the win.

Christensen was third, while fellow Kennetcook racer Nate Singer brought the no. 81 across the line in fifth.

Dawson Nobel, Chase MacKay, and rookie Sam MacDonald continues to impress with another heat race win.

Strictly Hydraulics Legends – 25 laps

1. 03 Colton Noble

2. 8 Dawson Noble

3. 24 AydenChristensen

4. 39 Chase Livingston

5. 81 Nate Singer

Heat 1: 14 Sam MacDonald

Heat 2: 8 Dawson Noble

Heat 3: 71M Chase MacKay

Brandon McGrath qualified on the pole for the feature after winning his heat race and set sail once the green flag flew.

He finished ahead of Addison Veinotte (Porters Lake) and Shelby Chisholm (Antigonish), who fought from the back after a last lap caution in the heat race.

Rookie Ben Turple of Enfield was fourth for his best finish of the season.

Unofficial feature results

Blue Nose Pools Beg. Bandolero – 12 laps

1. 29 Brandon McGrath

2. 11 Addison Veinotte

3. 12 Shelby Chisholm

4. 4 Ben Turple

5. 15 Adlee Lively

Heat 1: 29 Brandon McGrath

It was an exciting end for Lakeview’s Hailey Bland as she found feature victory lane for the second time this season, her final in the Bandolero class.

After a pair of cautions, the No. 27 Dartmouth Metals-sponsored bando was in second on a Lap Four restart to four time feature winner Avery DeCoste (Antigonish).

DeCoste would have issues on the next lap, handing the lead over to Bland, a lead she would not look back from en route to the win.



Bella Pashkoski (Beaver Bank) came home in second place and, with the issues for DeCoste and a heat race win for the No. 85, extended her lead to 20 points with just three feature events to go.

Bristol Matthews (Nine Mile River) was third and Emma MacMillan (Maitland) was fourth.

Blue Nose Pools Outlaw Bandolero – 15 laps

1. 27 Hailey Bland

2. 85 Bella Pashkoski

3. 99 Bristol Matthews

4. 92 Emma MacMillan

5. 47 Irelyn Rose

Heat 1: 85 Bella Pashkoski

Andrew Lively got the no 25 into Sportsman victory lane for his first feature checkered flag. (Tim’s Corner Motorsports photo)

It was a pass that Andrew Lively will remember for a long time coming.

Lively, from Middle Sackville, passed the 62 of Sheldon Pemberton on a restart to pick up his first Sportsman win.

After a Lap 19 restart, Lively never looked back during the final 21 caution free laps of the 40 lap feature.

Alex Johnson (Enfield) was a distant fifth at the finish.

MARITIME AUTO GLASS Sportsman – 40 laps

1. 25 Andrew Lively

2. 62 Sheldon Pemberton

3. 85 Darren Hilchie

4. 51 Dylan Dowe

5. 14 Alex Johnson

Heat 1: 7 Chad Sinton

Heat 2: 25 Andrew Lively

Dave Matthews would cross the line first in the second feature of the evening but, like in the first feature, fail post race technical inspection, handing the win to Travis Keefe.

The pass for the win, which was second at the time, was made on Lap 18 as Keefe passed Pickles for the position.

Mitch Hopkins of Beaver Bank had a fifth place run in the regular feature after winning the heat race.

TOURSEC Mini-Stocks: held over feature

1. 48 Chris Drover

2. 99 Dave Matthews

3. 14 Darren Hodder

4. 45 Travis Keefe

5. 84 Ross Moore

Heat 1: 0 Jason Pickles

Heat 2: 80 Chevy MacDonald

Heat 3: 47 Colin Matthews

TOURSEC Mini-Stocks: 25 lap tonight’s feature:

1. 99 Dave Matthews

2. 45 Travis Keefe

3. 84 Ross Moore

4. 48 Chris Drover

5. 68 Mitch Hopkins

Heat 1: 0 Jason Pickles

Heat 2: 34 Blake MacDonald

Heat 3: 68 Mitch Hopkins