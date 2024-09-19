ELMSDALE/ENFIELD: The Peace March, making its way towards Halifax, passed through Elmsdale and Enfield on Wednesday.

The participants in it were walking from the Riverside United Church where they were for the night before after passing by the Carooll’s Corner and Elmsdale HRM area.

They were spotted along Highway 2 near 10 am as they walked by Payzants Home Hardware in Enfield and then along the sidewalk past E.H. Horne School and near the Enfield Post Office.

The Walk for Peace is a 200 kilometre walk from Pugwash to Halifax. It’s a transformative journey of nonviolent resistance, inspired by Gandhian principles.

On Tuesday, the group took a short rbeak at Gardenview Nursery and got to enjoy some cooling off in the Shubenacadie River after walking along the route on a hot day.

Participants asked Marlene at Gardenview if they could stop for lunch in the shade of her lawn and cool off in the Shubenacadie River, and they obliged.

They were scheduled to spend Wednesday night at St. John’s United Church in Fall River.

The walk will continue and conclude Sept. 21 in Halifax.

4. Sept 21: International Day of Peace Halifax-walking from World Peace Pavilion to Dalhousie University via Ummah Mosque. From 1:00 – 5:00 pm.

Featuring discussions, motivational speeches, music and lunch, embodying the spirit of peace and unity.

Notable Participants and Speakers:

– Dorene Bernard: Mi’kmaq grandmother, water protector, and cultural teacher

– Rajagopal PV and Dr. Jill Carr Harris: Gandhian social movement leaders

– Dr. Reva Joshee: Mahatma Gandhi Foundation for World Peace

– Ellen Woodsworth: Co Pres. Women’s International League for Peace & Freedom Cnd

– Lyn Adamson, National co-Chair, Canadian Voice of Women for Peace

Objectives and Impact:

This peace walk aims to Re-awaken courage and inspiration for nonviolent conflict resolution, advocate for the abolition of nuclear weapons, promote reallocation of defence spending towards urgent social priorities and engage in conversations about disarmament and divestment from the weapons industry.

Getting some shade after a long walk. (Submitted photo)

A participant in the walk for peace. (Submitted photo)