From the Cruiser – August 8, 2023

ENFIELD: Over the past week, members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 128 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer.

POLICE CHECK STOP IN GORE

On August 1, East Hants RCMP conducted a check stop on Highway 202 in Gore.

Approximately 100 vehicles were checked with one warning given for a Motor Vehicle Act offence.

The RCMP wants to remind motorists that more check stops are planned at various locations across the county. Members are targeting impaired drivers.

CUB CADET STOLEN

East Hants RCMP received a complaint on Aug. 3 that a Cub Cadet ride on lawnmower, a Honda push mower and an Echo brand grass trimmer were stolen from a residence in Upper Rawdon.

A lock had been cut on a shed door to gain access to the equipment. The combined value of the items is in the vicinity of $6,000.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Summerville man sought on warrant for theft

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Colton Wile, 25, of Summerville, West Hants.

Colton Wile was arrested and charged with theft under 5000.00 in May of 2022 after an incident that occurred at the Irving on Hwy 1 in Mount Uniacke.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Colton Wile.

Anyone who sees Colton Wile is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

