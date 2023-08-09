Police searching for suspect in Elmsdale armed robbery

ELMSDALE: A suspect in an armed robbery at an Elmsdale gas station on Aug. 6 is being sought by East Hants RCMP.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said that police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Elmsdale Irving at 4:06 a.m.

“Upon arrival, the clerk told officers they had opened the door for a man that they thought was a regular customer,” said Const. Burns. “Once inside, the man asked the clerk for cigarettes.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Const. Burns said that’s when the robber went further, producing a weapon and demanding cash from the register.

“When the clerk turned to get the cigarettes, the man jumped over the counter and demanded that the till be opened,” he said. “The man was holding a knife.

“The clerk opened the till and the man left with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

He said the man is described as a white male, 5’7” wearing a green hat, a green jacket and sunglasses.

(RCMP photo)

RCMP video still of the suspect.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Const. Burns said while the clerk was not injured during the robbery, they were extremely shaken up.

“Video surveillance is pending and once the RCMP reviews it, still photos will be shared with the public if needed,” he said.

In the meantime, anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

[adroatate banner=”111″]