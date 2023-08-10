BURNTCOAT HEAD PARK: The Premier of Nova Scotia paid a visit to rural N.S. on Tuesday afternoon as Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald brought Premier Tim Houston to the Hants North area.

While the main reason for the visit was to check out the flooding damage caused by the waters in Maitland and South Maitland and other HN areas, Premier Houston stopped by a pair of tourist attractions and a seniors event.

Premier Houston made a stop at the New Horizons centre where he got to meet and greet the participants before talking tyourism and business with the owners of Shangri-La Cottages.

After visiting and discussing things at Shangri-La, Premier Houston and MLA MacDonald stopped over to the Park at Burnt Coat Head.

There he spoke with The Laker News’ Pat Healey on several questions.

Here is the first of those video interviews:

The next set of videos with questions pertaining to a variety of topics.

Those topics include SAR and volunteer firefighters and their importance; how he is doing with the weight of the province and these disasters hitting; and more.

Watch for them through the next week on The Laker website.

