“We’re cutting large trees that are dangerously suspended over

the trails, trees large enough to cause death.”

HRM: Trail managers are frustrated. Cleaning up after Hurricane Fiona is hard enough but some trail users are making that job harder.

Mike Lancaster, who does forestry and trail management consulting, says there are still lots of unstable trees and limbs in the woods. He says too many people are ignoring “trail closed” signs and putting themselves and trail crews in danger.

“The post-storm tree work to get the trails open is extremely dangerous to complete,” says Lancaster. “Having people come onto the trails when they’re not supposed to makes it even more dangerous, not just for the trail user but also for me. We’re cutting large trees that are dangerously suspended over the trails, trees large enough to cause death.”

Janet Barlow is the executive director of Hike NS. She says hikers have a role to play in getting these trails open again.

“If you’re impatient to get back onto closed trails, one way to speed things along is to contact your local trail group and offer to help,” says Barlow.

“Be sure to help out only under the direction of the trail group, that is don’t take it upon yourself to do trail clearing on your own.”

Barlow worries many people underestimate the skill required to clear these uprooted trees.

“It is one thing to cut a freestanding tree,” she says.

“But these fallen or half-fallen trees are under a lot of pressure and only those with specific training and experience should attempt to cut them.”

Another way to help out is to donate to your local trail group.