Two arrested after dangerous driving incident near Beaver Bank

BEAVER BANK: Two suspects have been arrested after a dangerous driving incident on Aug. 5 along Beaver Bank Road, Halifax District RCMP say.

In a release, Cpl. Chuck Simm said at approximately 1:30 p.m police responded to a report of a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Beaver Bank Road.

“While responding, additional reports were received about the same vehicle and that it was seen on Glendale Drive,” said Cpl. Simm. “Police located the vehicle on Glendale Drive and when an attempt was made to stop the vehicle it fled at a high rate of speed.”

He said a short time later it was reported that the vehicle had been involved several collisions on Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville and it was seen fleeing toward Dartmouth on the Bedford By-Pass.

Cpl. Simm said the vehicle, which was heavily damaged, was later located in Burnside Business Park by Halifax Regional Police. The vehicle was stopped and the two occupants were taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle faces several charges related to the dangerous driving and motor vehicle collisions.

Anyone who may have video or information regarding this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File# 21-94600