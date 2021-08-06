PHOTOS: Making ice cream at the Heritage Museum

WAVERLEY: The Waverley Heritage Museum hosted an ice cream making activity on Aug. 5.

There were many young kids who had a lot of fun during the weekly Thursday drop-in, which occurs between 1-3 p.m. A variety of different activities take place.

The Laker News stopped by to snap some of the participants having fun making ice cream, before having to head off to another assignment.

The Heritage Museum is a seasonal museum and archive housed in the former St. John’s Anglican Church. The building is a heritage property, built in 1862.

It’s located off Rocky Lake Drive in Waverley.

They offer general tours, school programming, genealogical resources, prints of historic photos, special presentations and classes, and much more.

Check out the Waverley Heritage Museum on Facebook for more information: https://www.facebook.com/waverleymuseum