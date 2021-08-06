Liam Kidney dealt to Titan

ENFIELD: The Kidney family won’t have to choose who to cheer for this Quebec Major Hockey League season.

In a recent QMJHL trade, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan acquired Enfield product Liam Kidney, the older brother to Titan sniper Riley, from the Cape Breton Eagles. Riley has suited up the past two years with the Titan.

The Eagles received a fifth round pick in 2023 for the 20-year-old Kidney.

Kidney notched 13 goals and 15 assists in 38 games played for Cape Breton during a COVID-19 shortened 2020-2021 regular season.

He played three seasons with the Eagles and now joins his brother Riley, a recent Montreal Canadiens NHL second round draft pick, in his final year of junior eligibility.