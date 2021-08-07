PHOTOS: Olympic boxer Wyatt Sanford welcomed home

KENNETCOOK: The community of Hants North welcomed home one of their own in style with a homecoming party last Saturday, July 31.

Wyatt Sanford, of Kennetcook, was feted with pride by those who attended the event, held at the Hants North Recreation Facility in Noel Road.

Sanford recently returned from the Tokyo Olympics, where he represented Canada.

A meet and greet at the facility allowed those who wanted to get an autograph or a photo or both from Sanford to do so.

The following are some photos submitted to us as taken by Carla Barron. Thanks for snapping these and sending them along