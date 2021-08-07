RIVER GLADE, N.B.: A racer from Windsor Junction, Waverley, and one from East Hants came home with the best results of the local area drivers competing in a variety of divisions at Petty International Raceway on July 31.

The night saw Bandolero, Mini stock, and legend classes compete on Irving Oil 150 race night. The night’s action was capped off by the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour’s Irving Oil 150 at the track located in River Glade, N.B.

The win streak at Petty was snapped at two for Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction, but not without a lot of effort as he tried but just couldn’t better Caden Tufts in the Bandolero race.

Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River came home with a fourth-place finish and Nate Singer of Kennetcook was eighth.

Nate Singer of Kennetcook in the no. 03 is passed by the 23 of Teagan Dempsey in practice at Petty. (Healey photo)

Waverley’s Craig MacDonald battled back from a heat race crash with Shubenacadie’s Braden Langille to earn a second-place finish in the Cross Roads Cycle 50 Maritime League of Legends feature. It was won by Pictou’s Austin MacDonald.

Brad Eddy of Lower Sackville came home in third in the no. 08.

Nine Mile River’s Colton Noble brought home a P11 finish in the feature.

Langille did not start due to the damage suffered in the heat race collision with MacDonald.

Fletchers Lake’s Matt Vaughan brought home a ninth-place finish in the Irving Oil 150 East Coast International Pro Stock Tour feature, which was won by the no. 53 of Cole Butcher.

Nine Mile River’s Dawson Noble. (Healey photo)

Halifax’s Campbell Delaney. (Healey photo)

In the Beginner bandolero feature, Moncton racer Rory Coates was the class of the field as she sailed to the checkered flag, ahead of Brayden Wadden of Hammonds Plains. Former PEI native Ethan Hicken was third.

Other results, all unofficial and as posted by TimsCorner.ca were:

MISTER TRANSMISSION MINI STOCKS

1st – #0 Rob Poirier

2nd – #46 Ryan McKnight

3rd – #33 Trevor Smith

4th – #67 Cody Byrne

5th – #27 Matt Watson

6th – #92 Ryan Crawford

7th – #74 Denis Morin

8th – #01 Nick Brun