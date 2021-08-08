LWF Hall hosting COVID-19 Mobile Testing Unit on Aug. 11

FALL RIVER: The COVID-19 Mobile Testing unit will be in Fall River this Wednesday, Nova Scotia Public Health has announced.

In a release, Public Health says the Fall River stop will be among several locations the Mobile Testing unit will visit across the province this week.

It will be at the LWF Community Hall in Fall River, 843 Fall River Road, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 11.

In the HRM area, besides Fall River, the Mobile Testing Units will be at the Tantallon Library on Aug. 9; and at the Dartmouth Bridge Terminal on Aug. 10.

“Testing people who show no symptoms of COVID-19 (asymptomatic testing) is one of the main tools that has helped limit COVID-19 spread in Nova Scotia,” said Public Health in a release.

“Nova Scotians and visitors to our province are reminded that even if you have mild symptoms like a sore throat, a runny/congested nose or headache, you should get tested for COVID-19.”

Testing is free and available to people of all ages and visitors.

In N.S., Mobile Units will offer drop-in testing at the following locations:

Fortress Senior Citizens Club, 11 Mitchell St. in Louisbourg on Monday, Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Barrington Lions Club, 2904 Nova Scotia Trunk 3 in Barrington on Monday, Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Mira Boat Club, 545 Hillside Rd. in Albert Ridge on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Millville Community Centre, 270 Millville Hwy. in Cape Breton on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Scotsburn Fire Department, 4179 Scotsburn Rd., Hwy 256 in Scotsburn on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hants Exhibition Grounds, 221 Wentworth Rd. in Windsor on Thursday, Aug, 12 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Public Health says the Mobile Units will not have COVID-19 vaccines, but team members can help people book their vaccine appointments or answer any questions.

People getting tested also have the option to view their test results online. But it can take up to 72 hours to receive or access test results.

“Public Health is encouraging all Nova Scotians to be tested regularly for COVID-19,” the news release added. “If it has been over a week since your last test, consider getting tested again, even if you are vaccinated. No vaccine is 100 per cent effective.

“As a result, Nova Scotians are encouraged to continue making testing a regular part of their routine.”