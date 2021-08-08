COVID19: Two Fall River locations listed with moderate exposure risk

FALL RIVER: Two Fall River locations are on the potential COVID-19 exposure list released by N.S. Public Health on Aug. 8. Both of the exposures occurred on Aug. 5 and are listed as moderate risk.

Moderate risk exposures Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following location on the named date and time for at least 15 minutes are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result.

If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating, however, you are asked to get retested 6-8 days and 12-14 days after this exposure. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.

If fully or partially vaccinated, please follow the instructions noted in this table for moderate risk contacts.

Good Day Kitchen & Cafe (1480 Fall River Road UNIT 302, Fall River) on August 5 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 19.

Fall River & Riverlake District Lions Club (843 Fall River Road, Fall River) on August 5 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 19.

In addition to media releases, all potential exposure notifications are listed here: http://www.nshealth.ca/covid-exposures.

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.cato book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access, or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

Low risk exposures For the following location, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result.

Yarmouth Public Library (405 Main Street, Yarmouth) on August 4 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 18.

Giant Tiger (130 Starrs Road, Yarmouth) on August 4 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 18.

Atlantic Superstore (104 Starrs Road, Yarmouth) on August 5 between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 19.

Yarmouth Creatives (76 Starrs Road, Yarmouth) on August 6 between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 20.

The Great Canadian Dollar Store (76 Starrs Road #1a, Yarmouth) on August 6 between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 20.

Atlantic Superstore (104 Starrs Road, Yarmouth) on August 6 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 20.

Canadian Tire (30 Lamont Terrace, Dartmouth) on August 6 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 20.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 20.





High risk exposures

Anyone who was on the following flight in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Please follow the instructions noted in this table for high risk contacts.

United Airlines 8442 / Air Canada 614 travelling on August 1 from Toronto (6:45 p.m.) to Halifax (9:46 p.m.). Passengers in rows 13 to 16, seats C, D, E and F. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 15.

Air Canada 604 travelling on August 2 from Toronto (8:30 a.m.) to Halifax (11:31 a.m.). Passengers in rows 2 to 4, seats C, D and F. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 16.

Passengers in rows 2 to 4, seats C, D and F. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 16.





Currently, anyone who is travelling into Nova Scotia from outside of Atlantic Canada must follow self-isolation instructions based on vaccination status. View details at: https://novascotia.ca/reopening-plan/phase-four/

Please note: Do not go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so. Please book an appointment online or call 811 and do not go to a pop-up rapid testing location.

Nova Scotians also have the option to access their results online at c19results.nshealth.ca/. To be eligible to receive results online, by email or by auto call, you need to bring a provincial health card or student ID with you to your testing appointment. It can take up to 72 hours to receive or access test results. It is not unusual for two or more family members to be tested at the same time and receive results at different times.

If you have not booked your vaccine appointment, please visit novascotia.ca/coronavirus/book-your-vaccination-appointment or call 1-833-797-7772.

When Nova Scotia Health Public Health makes a public notification it is not in any way a reflection on the behaviour or activities of those named in the notification.

All Nova Scotians are advised to continue monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms and are urged to follow Public Health guidelines on how to access care. Up to date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus.