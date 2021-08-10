MOUNT UNIACKE: Two people are dead following a single-vehicle collision that closed Hwy 101 between Mount Uniacke and St Croix on Aug. 8, RCMP said.

East Hants RCMP received a 911 call at approximately 8:05 p.m. of a collision on Highway 101 near Mount Uniacke. Police, Uniacke & District fire, and EHS responded to the scene.

Police determined a vehicle, with two occupants a 20-year-old Dartmouth man and 23-year-old woman from Sydney, was travelling east on Hwy 101 when it left the roadway, went through the median and across the westbound lanes. It came to rest in the ditch.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, with N.S. RCMP, said both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 101 was closed for approximately six hours.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, said Cpl. Marshall.