FALMOUTH: A golfer from Enfield captured the MJT Junior Boys division on July 19-20 at Avon Valley Golf and Country Club, while a Beaver Bank girl brought home second in the 15-19-year-old division.It was the second event on the five-part junior tour series in the Maritime provinces.

After a ninth-place finish in the first MJT Atlantic Canada event at Chester Golf Club in late June, 17-year-old Logan Forward made great strides to fire strong scores of 70 and 73 (143) in the MJT Junior Boys Division, picking up his first win of the season at Avon Valley Golf and Country Club.

Forward made an eagle and seven birdies to take home his second career MJT title along with low overall score for the tournament.

“I felt confident going into the tournament,” he said. “It felt great to get the win.”

Runner-up was Jake Smith, 18, of Dartmouth, NS, who shot a pair of 75s (150).

The title in the MJT Juvenile Boys Division was taken in convincing fashion by 16-year-old Gavin Ives, of Middle Sackville, NS. Ives carded 74 and 73 (147), making an eagle, six birdies and playing his final six holes at two-under par.

“I didn’t do so well in the previous tournament so I prepared even more for this one,” commented Ives, whose pre-tournament preparation showed in his scoring. “It was my iron play that was really solid and that’s what was needed on that golf course.”

Brookfield, NS’s Rylan Sutherland held on for a one-shot victory in the MJT Bantam Boys Division. The 13-year-old golfer recorded scores of 75 and 79 (154) to win his first MJT event since moving up to the Bantam Boys Division.

Truro, NS, golfer Zachary Gaudet, 14, made a great charge at the end of his second round, going one-under par in his last four holes to finish in second place (76-79 = 155).

The MJT Peewee Boys winner was 11-year-old Carter Lavigne of Moncton, NB, who shot scores of 83 and 82 (165). Lavigne picked up his first MJT title at Chester in June, and added to his winning ways this season with a win at Avon Valley.

New Glasgow, NS, player Grady Cohen, 12, fired rounds of 85 and 87 (172) to finish in the runner-up position.

Annika Parkash, 14, of Halifax, NS, who has familiarity at the top of the MJT leaderboards, picked up another win in the MJT Girls U15 Division.

The 2020 MJT Atlantic Canada Order of Merit winner carded 87 and 81 (168) to earn her second ever MJT Junior Tour title. Parkash also picked up the MJT Booster Juice BounceBack award for most improved score in round two over round one.

Top spot in the MJT Girls 15-19 Division went to 18-year-old Lily Reid, of Halifax, NS.

Reid’s scores of 95 and 93 (188) lead to her first MJT Junior Tour title in three years competing on the program.

“The golf course itself was a nice challenge and my hat goes off to the course architect and staff,” commented Reid. “I found the greens were tough, but fair, and my putting and chipping were responsible for the win.”

Katie MacIntyre, 15, of Beaver Bank, NS, finished in second place one stroke back with scores of 93 and 96 (189).