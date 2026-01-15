The Laker News

Two men arrested in connection to ongoing Colchester County investigations

ByPat Healey

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

COLCHESTER COUNTY/HALIFAX: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment has arrested two men, one for violent offences, in relation to an ongoing Colchester County District RCMP investigations.

On January 4, Colchester County District RCMP attended a report of people in possession of firearms at a residence in a rural area outside South Branch.

Investigators learned that a man had threatened other people at the home and another man was not compliant with court conditions.

Both were believed to have access to firearms. When officers attended, both men had left the home.

The men were identified as Jordan Naugler and Dylan Deale. A warrant for arrest was issued for Deale.

On January 11, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment learned that Naugler and Deale were at a residence in Watt Section, Halifax Regional Municipality.

General duty officers and Police Dog Services from Halifax Regional Police attended and safely arrested the two men.

Colchester County District RCMP has charged Dylan Deale, who also uses the name Naugler, with Assault, Assault by Choking, Unlawful Confinement, and Fail to Comply with Release Order.

He appeared in Truro Provincial Court on January 12.

Deale was released by the courts on conditions pending future court appearances.

Jordan Naugler was charged with Fail to Comply with Release Order (two counts).

He appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on January 14 and was released by the courts on conditions pending future court appearances.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that may support this investigation is asked to contact Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips app.

File #s: 2026-16619, 26-5640

