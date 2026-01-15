Cole Butcher is going NASCAR Truck racing with ThorSport Racing

Cole Butcher is going NASCAR Truck series racing with ThorSport. (Submitted photo)

SANDUSKY, OH.: Halifax’s Cole Butcher is going NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series racing.

ThorSport Racing announced Jan. 15 that the Canadian standout will pilot the No. 13 Ford F-150 full-time with the organization for the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

This will mark a new chapter for both the driver and the championship-winning team.

The 2026 season will represent Butcher’s first full-time campaign in the world’s top-tier truck series.

He will continue to build on an impressive resume that includes an ASA Maritime Pro Stock Tour Championship, Southern Super Series Championship, and two Oxford 250 wins.

Known for his adaptability and steady progression at the national level, Butcher is ready to make an immediate impact with ThorSport Racing.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Duke, Rhonda, and Allison Thorson for giving me this opportunity in 2026,” said Butcher.

“This team has a long history of success and championships, to be trusted with the No. 13 Ford F-150 full-time is something I don’t take lightly.

“I’m excited for what’s ahead and ready to get to work with this group.”

Partner announcements for the No. 13 Ford F-150 will be made at a later date.

Butcher will make his debut in the No. 13 Ford F-150 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 13, with live coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Fans can also listen live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.