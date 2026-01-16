Information on home invasion, stabbing in Lower Sackville being sought by RCMP

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is seeking information from the public after a home invasion and stabbing in Lower Sackville.

On January 14, at approximately 9:42 p.m., RCMP and EHS responded to a report that a man had been stabbed at a residence in the 100 block of Alder Cres.

Officers learned that two men wearing masks knocked on the door and then kicked it in.

“An occupant of the home confronted the suspects and was sprayed with a sensory irritant and stabbed,” said RCMP in a release.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark coloured Honda Civic, heading towards Riverside Dr.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as two men. One man had red curly hair.

The ongoing investigation is being led by the General Investigation Section of the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, with support from the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

At this time, investigators do not believe the incident was random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 26-7646