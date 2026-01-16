The Laker News

News

Dylan Rutledge wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

ByPat Healey

Jan 16, 2026 #Dylan Rutledge, #Pictou County, #province-wide arrest warrant, #RCMP, #Thorburn
Dylan Rutledge. (RCMP photo)

THORBURN: Pictou County District RCMP is seeking information on the whereabouts of Dylan Rutledge, currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Rutledge, 33, from Stellarton, is facing charges of Failure to Comply with Release Order (two counts).

He is described as approximately 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds.

Rutledge has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police have made attempts to locate Rutledge and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dylan Rutledge is asked to call Pictou County District RCMP at 902-893-6820 or the local police.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2024-534278

