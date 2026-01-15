The Laker News

NSRAB approves Halifax Water rate increase of 12.1 and six percent

ByPat Healey

Water flows from pipes. (Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Regulatory Appeals Board (NSRAB) finalized its decision regarding Halifax Water’s General Rate Application, which was filled in May 2025.     

As a result, the estimated average residential bill for all three services is expected to increase by 12.1% in January 2026 and by 6% in April 2026. 

This will increase the average household bill by $9.28 per month starting in January 2026 and by an additional $5.11 per month starting in April of 2026. 

 Halifax Water’s request was driven by increased inflation, rising interest rates, depleted reserve funds, aging infrastructure, growth and increasing regulatory requirements.   T

This will be the first increase in Halifax Water rates since April 2023.   

 “Today’s decision provides the funding we need to mitigate further deficits and continue making the strategic investments required to support our customers and a rapidly growing municipality,” said Kenda MacKenzie, General Manager and CEO of Halifax Water.  .

“We recognize that many households are facing financial pressures, and that’s why we remain committed to delivering safe, reliable services and the best possible value for our community.” 

Halifax Water is a municipal utility that operates on a break-even basis, and no profit component is built into the rates.  

By Pat Healey

