Shubenacadie man, Fall River woman charged with drug-related offences

ByPat Healey

Jan 14, 2026
An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: A 32-year-old Shubenacadie man has been charged after police seized cocaine, a weapon, and cash during a traffic stop at the A&W parking lot in Fall River.

Police said that on January 8, at approximately 8:20 p.m., RCMP officers conducted a traffic stop on an Acura RDX and a Chrysler 300 in the 3100 block of Hwy. 2 after observing a suspected drug transaction between the two vehicles.

Officers had been conducting surveillance on the Acura in relation to an ongoing drug-trafficking investigation. 

The driver of the Acura, Dylan Macauly Mombourquette, 32, of Shubenacadie, and the passenger, a 30-year-old woman from Fall River, were arrested.

The Acura was searched, resulting in the seizure of cocaine, a conducted-energy weapon, and cash. 

Mombourquette has been charged with:

  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine)
  • Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
  • Driving While Prohibited
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order (two counts)
  • Disobey a Court Order (two counts)

He was held in custody and appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on January 9. 

Mombourquette remains in custody with a scheduled court appearance on January 30. 

The woman was released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date. 

She’s facing a charge of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine).

The occupants of the Chrysler were arrested and released without charge. 

Nova Scotians are encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police to report crime, including the illegal sale of drugs, in their communities.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.

File #: 25-146758

