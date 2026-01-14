Casino Nova Scotia to relocate to Dartmouth Crossing, province announces

Minister Tim Halman speaks (Healey file photo)

DARTMOUTH: The Halifax casino will relocate to Dartmouth Crossing, and the existing casino site on the waterfront will be listed for sale.



The province has signed an agreement with casino operator Great Canadian Entertainment that will allow the company to build a new Casino Nova Scotia location.



“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Great Canadian Entertainment for a new, modern casino in Dartmouth. Great Canadian has the expertise and track record we need to ensure the continued success of casino operations in our province,” said acting Finance and Treasury Board Minister Timothy Halman.

“This move also creates an opportunity for new development in downtown Halifax.”



Great Canadian Entertainment will own, operate and maintain the new casino.

The current Halifax casino property will be listed for sale with CBRE Halifax in the coming weeks.

N.S. will ensure that casino operations continue in the current location while the new facility is built.



The Sydney casino will remain in its existing location.



Quick Facts:

– the existing downtown Halifax casino opened 25 years ago and was last renovated in 2017

– the province made $41.6 million from casino operations in Halifax and Sydney last year