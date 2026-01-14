Emergency water main repair in Middle Sackville

A water pipe is pictured. (Pexels.com photo)

MIDDLE SACKVILLE: Halifax Water crews were on site early in the morning Jan. 14 undertaking an emergency water main repair near 1021 Sackville Drive, Middle Sackville.

Water service will be temporarily shut down in this area. No estimate of service restoration time.

There will be an altered centre line in the work zone. Experienced traffic control personnel will be on-site to manage traffic flows.

Customers in the area may experience discoloured water during/following this repair. It is recommended that those customers run the COLD water at one faucet until the water runs clear.

Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes.

Motorists are also reminded that speed fines double in work zones.

We apologize for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure repair work may cause.

To ensure the safety of our communities and our staff, please maintain a safe distance when Halifax Water staff or contractors are working in your area.