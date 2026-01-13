The Laker News

News Featured

Youth charged in series of alcohol thefts in HRM: RCMP

ByPat Healey

Jan 13, 2026 #alcohol thefts, #Halifax, #HRM, #N.S., #RCMP
An RCMP vehicle with its lights on. (Healey photo)

HRM: The RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment (HRD) Community Action Response Team (CART) has charged a youth in connection with a series of high-value alcohol thefts from stores throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM). 

Between January 6 and January 7, RCMP responded to multiple alcohol thefts both within and outside the HRM.

Through the investigation, officers determined that the same suspect was involved in all the incidents and subsequently identified them. 

ADVERTISEMENT:

On January 9, the youth from Dartmouth was arrested and is facing the following charges:

  • Theft Under $5000 (ten counts)
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (ten counts)
  • Disguise with Intent (ten counts)
  • Fail to Comply with Conditional Sentence Order YCJA (20 counts)
  • Fail to Comply with Undertaking (ten counts)

The youth appeared in Halifax Provincial Court. They have been remanded pending a future court appearance.  

File #: 26-3848

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured

Motorists advised about wastewater system work ongoing in Beaver Bank

Jan 13, 2026 Pat Healey
News Featured

Discover Halifax releases Top 10 Things to Do in 2026

Jan 13, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

HRM looks at introducing red tape for rideshare drivers

Jan 12, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Sports

Offence explodes in Jr B Pens victory over Elks

January 13, 2026 Pat Healey
News Featured

Youth charged in series of alcohol thefts in HRM: RCMP

January 13, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured

Motorists advised about wastewater system work ongoing in Beaver Bank

January 13, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

Sipekne’katik man suffers fatal injuries after RCMP responds to firearms complaint; SiRT investigating

January 13, 2026 Pat Healey