Youth charged in series of alcohol thefts in HRM: RCMP

An RCMP vehicle with its lights on. (Healey photo)

HRM: The RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment (HRD) Community Action Response Team (CART) has charged a youth in connection with a series of high-value alcohol thefts from stores throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

Between January 6 and January 7, RCMP responded to multiple alcohol thefts both within and outside the HRM.

Through the investigation, officers determined that the same suspect was involved in all the incidents and subsequently identified them.

ADVERTISEMENT:

On January 9, the youth from Dartmouth was arrested and is facing the following charges:

Theft Under $5000 (ten counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (ten counts)

Disguise with Intent (ten counts)

Fail to Comply with Conditional Sentence Order YCJA (20 counts)

Fail to Comply with Undertaking (ten counts)

The youth appeared in Halifax Provincial Court. They have been remanded pending a future court appearance.

File #: 26-3848