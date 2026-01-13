The Laker News

Motorists advised about wastewater system work ongoing in Beaver Bank

ByPat Healey

Water flows from pipes. (Pexels.com photo)

BEAVER BANK: From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, January 14, Halifax Water crews will be performing wastewater system maintenance near 373 Beaver Bank Road, Beaver Bank.

This work will not impact Halifax Water services in the area.  

There will be stop-and-go traffic in the work zone. 

Experienced traffic control personnel will be on-site to manage traffic flows. Sidewalks will be closed.   

Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes. Motorists are also reminded that speed fines double in work zones.    

  “We apologize for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure repair work may cause,” Halifax Water said in a release.

To ensure the safety of our communities and our staff, please maintain a safe distance when Halifax Water staff or contractors are working in your area.   

 For more information on Halifax Water, please check www.halifaxwater.ca, visit us on YouTube, or Twitter @HalifaxWater, Facebook, or call our Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.   

By Pat Healey

