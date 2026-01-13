The Laker News

Discover Halifax releases Top 10 Things to Do in 2026

ByPat Healey

Coastal experiences. (Discover Halifax photo)

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) is the perfect destination for an unforgettable getaway.

If you’re looking for an excuse to plan a trip and check out a new experience, we’ve made it easy with ten fantastic reasons to visit.  

The 2026 edition of the Top 10 Things to Do in Halifax offers visitors an exciting mix of adventures to enjoy from one end of the region to the other, highlighting a unique range of activities and experiences.  

From arts and culture to sports and culinary to shopping and sustainability, we’re giving you fresh opportunities to explore, while continuing to showcase activities and events that make our communities thrive.

Sail Gp. (Discover Halifax photo)

There are hundreds of reasons to plan your trip, but if you need some inspiration, check out our list of must-see and do experiences:

  • National and world sporting events
  • African Nova Scotian experiences
  • Taste Halifax through its celebrated chefs
  • 90th anniversary of the Shore Club
  • Annual art festivals
  • 2026 ICF Junior and U23 Canoe Sprint World Championships  
  • Coastal experiences
  • Experience Halifax’s Titanic connection
  • Wellness
  • Vintage shows and shops

There is also special mention of two mainstay events, that are celebrating 40th anniversaries in 2026:

  • TD Halifax Jazz Festival 
  • Halifax Busker Festival

To learn more about the experiences and activities that made the Top 10 in 2026, visit discoverhalifaxns.com/things-to-do/top10 and see why Halifax continues to shine as a must-visit destination.

