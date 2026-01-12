HRM looks at introducing red tape for rideshare drivers

An Uber is pictured on a busy city street around the world. (Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: Uber is urging HRM council to maintain the existing, effective framework that protects safety, ensures driver accountability, and minimizes unnecessary red tape/

This comes as councillors are considering new licensing requirements for rideshare drivers that could have significant consequences for drivers, riders, and the city’s transportation network.

“We are notifying drivers this weekend and let them know they can reach out to their councillor, see below,” said Uber Canada’s Keerthana Rang.

“Under the proposal, every rideshare driver would need to visit City Hall and pay $135 in new fees, complete duplicative training, and pass an exam in order to keep driving — despite already meeting rigorous standards under Halifax’s existing transportation network company (TNC) framework.

“They would have to pay an additional $100 every two years after that.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Halifax already has one of the strongest rideshare frameworks in Canada.

Drivers are already licensed through their platform, have completed the same background checks as taxi drivers, and paid for vehicle inspections — steps that go beyond what most Canadian cities require and already provide transparency and safety.

Adding new rules to a system that already works would only create unnecessary red tape for drivers.

These duplicative requirements would:

Increase costs and slow onboarding for drivers

Make rides less reliable and more expensive for riders

Add administrative burden to HRM staff



ADVERTISEMENT:

Rideshare and taxis operate under different models. Rideshare platforms already provide built-in digital safety features — such as GPS tracking, RideCheck, trip sharing, PIN verification, and real-time ID checks — that ensure accountability and safety without additional bureaucracy.

HRM’s bylaws reflect this, with additional requirements on TNCs such as a prohibition on street hailing, app-based payments, and in-app information displayed to the rider.

None of these municipal requirements apply to the taxi sector.

Uber is urging Council to maintain the existing, effective framework that protects safety, ensures driver accountability, and minimizes unnecessary red tape.

“It is unfortunate that Staff’s report—in particular their jurisdictional scan—is inaccurate and incomplete, yet forms the basis for much of the recommendation to make this significant licensing change,” said Rang.