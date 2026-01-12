New study shows Capped Assessment Program driving up apartment rents

Apartment rental keys are seen being held by new owners. (Pexels.com photo)

DARTMOUTH/EAST HANTS: A new study says a provincial program is adding $528 a year to apartment rents.

The study, conducted by the Halifax office of Turner Drake and Partners (Turner Drake), was commissioned by Rental Housing Providers Nova Scotia (RHPNS).

The Nova Scotia Capped Assessment Program (CAP) is a longstanding provincial program that limits how much a property’s taxable assessment can increase each year.

The CAP applies to many owner-occupied residential properties, such as single-family homes, condos and mobile homes, but excludes apartment buildings with four or more units.

Because the CAP doesn’t apply to most apartment buildings, Turner Drake concluded: “these added costs are passed on to tenants through higher rents” with the average extra annual cost in property taxes being $528 per unit.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re renting an apartment or running an apartment building, the uncapped property assessments are driving up costs for everyone,” said Kevin Russell, RHPNS Executive Director.

“With tenants paying more and more and more, we have been urging the Nova Scotia government to bring apartment buildings under the CAP, so that tenants get the same cost protections as homeowners.”

Turner Drake noted that in 2017, the average extra cost for apartment units not covered by the CAP was $132 per unit. This means the extra costs in property taxes have gone up 300% over the last eight years.

“Unless the Nova Scotia government takes action and brings apartment buildings under the CAP, property taxes are going to continue to skyrocket, with those costs being passed on to tenants,” added Russell.

The Nova Scotia government can adopt this change through an order-in-council approved by cabinet.

A similar measure was done in 2008 to bring mobile homes under the CAP.