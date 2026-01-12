Nova Scotia Loyal supports buying direct from local farmers

Minister Colton LeBlanc. (Province of N.S. photo)

EAST HANTS/HALIFAX: Nova Scotians will soon be able to receive a 10 per cent discount to buy fresh, locally grown food directly from local farmers through Nova Scotia Loyal.

The discount will apply to community-based agriculture subscriptions, also known as farm shares, where people pay for a share of the food the farm produces.

“With this new program, our government is making it more affordable for Nova Scotians to buy from local farmers and producers,” said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Growth and Development.

“When we buy local, we strengthen our communities, support jobs and keep more dollars in our provincial economy.”



The new program is called the Nova Scotia Loyal Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Incentive Pilot Program. Participating farms will provide the 10 per cent discount to customers and be reimbursed by Nova Scotia Loyal.

Farmers can now apply to be in the program, and consumers will see the discount in the 2026 CSA season.

Community supported agriculture is a direct partnership between farmers and consumers. The CSA membership or subscription requires an upfront investment from the consumer, who then receives regular shares of food from the farm over a defined period of time.

This model supports the growth of local farm operations by providing predictable revenue and cash flow in the shoulder seasons.



Nova Scotia Loyal encourages residents to shop, eat, and support local businesses.

By partnering with farmers, processors and distributors, the program ensures that participants receive high-quality products while helping producers reach new markets.



Quotes:

“Investing in programs like this one strengthens Nova Scotia’s agricultural economy by creating predictable revenue for farmers and keeping more dollars circulating locally.

When consumers commit to farm shares, they’re not just buying food – they’re supporting jobs, rural businesses and the long-term sustainability of our food system.”

— Greg Morrow, Minister of Agriculture

“Community supported agriculture programs are another powerful way for Nova Scotians to support local.

They are more than a subscription box – they’re a direct investment in our farming families and rural communities. Every CSA box connects our farms directly to households and helps to keep local food at the heart of our province.”

— Alicia King, President, Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture



“I am super excited to start a relationship with NS Loyal to promote CSA farms in Nova Scotia.

“I feel there is no better way to connect with your food, to get local food and to support local farms than joining a CSA. With the help of NS Loyal, we can get that message to more people.”

— Josh Oulton, co-owner, TapRoot Farms

Quick Facts:

– CSA programs commonly include vegetables, fruit, eggs, meat, or mixed product shares, depending on the farm

– there are currently a dozen farms in the province that offer these subscriptions



