Halifax Water adjusts compliance filing with revised rates to NSRAB

HALIFAX: Halifax Water has submitted an updated compliance filing to the Nova Scotia Regulatory Appeals Board (NSRAB), with adjustments based on clarifications and feedback from board staff.

As a result, the estimated average residential bill for all three services is expected to increase by 6% in April 2026.

This represents an additional 0.5% increase in the April 2026 rate, from the original 5.5% submitted on December 23.

“Following the December 23 compliance filing, we received feedback from NSRAB staff about calculations and formatting in the Schedule of Rates and Regulations,” said Kenda MacKenzie, General Manager and CEO of Halifax Water in a release.

“Halifax Water has reviewed this feedback and made several adjustments, including a 0.5% addition to the rate increase effective April 1, 2026.”

“We would like to apologize to our customers and to the Board and thank them for their diligence and patience in this matter,” added MacKenzie.

“Halifax Water is committed to being open and transparent.”

Pending NSRAB approval, customers can expect the following changes to their average residential bill for water, wastewater, and stormwater services:

January 2026: Increase of 12.1%

April 2026: Increase of 6%

