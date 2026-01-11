Premier Houston announces changes to senior leadership of public service

Premier Tim Houston. (Communications N.S. Photo)

PICTOU COUNTY: Premier Tim Houston announced changes to the senior leadership of the public service on January 9.

Alex Ikejiani is joining the Province as Deputy Minister of Justice.

Ikejiani is a Nova Scotian and a certified specialist in environmental law by the Law Society of Ontario, with the Department of Justice Canada in Ottawa.

He has been the lead counsel on several federal regulatory initiatives as well as a Senior Fellow and sessional lecturer at the University of Ottawa’s faculty of law.

“I welcome Mr. Ikejiani to the Government of Nova Scotia and thank him for taking on this important role,” said Premier Houston. “I know he will be an asset to the Department of Justice.”

Jennifer Glennie, the current Deputy Minister of Justice, will become Deputy Minister of the Office of Addictions and Mental Health.



Ms. Glennie takes over the portfolio from Kathleen Trott.

Trott will continue as Deputy Minister of the Executive Council Office and Secretary to the Executive Council.



The appointments take effect Monday, January 12.



