N.S. NDP: Houston must take action to address environmental racism in Nova Scotia

Suzy Hansen. (NS NDP/FB photo)

HALIFAX: Suzy Hansen, Official Opposition Critic for African Nova Scotian Affairs, made the following statement Jan. 7 in response to recent media reports about Amnesty International joining calls for action on environmental racism in Nova Scotia:

“Black Nova Scotian communities have been raising the alarm about environmental racism for decades, and they shouldn’t have to rely on international organizations to be heard by the Houston government.

Instead of doing the right thing to help those harmed by decades of inaction, this government sat on the environmental racism report until it was leaked.

“Now, they won’t commit to a single recommendation.

“This isn’t leadership – it’s passing the buck.”

“Every Nova Scotian deserves access to clean drinking water and safe land, yet the Houston government is leaving Black and Indigenous communities to shoulder this burden on their own.

“It’s time for this government to stop delaying and act now to ensure every Nova Scotian can live safely in their own communities.”