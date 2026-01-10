Outdoor winter walks no matter the weather

(Pexels.com photo)

NOVA SCOTIA: Mother Nature has thrown more than a few curve snowballs at us this year. But Hike Nova Scotia claims that no matter the weather, we can still get outside.

One way to do that is through its Winter Guided Hike & Walk series.

“Winter is a time of year when folks tend to hide indoors. That’s understandable given the wild swings in weather we’ve seen,” says Janet Barlow, Hike Nova Scotia Executive Director.

“But it’s so important to get outside this time of year for your mood and for your body. Guided hikes are a good motivator to get out.”

Hike Nova Scotia and 16 host organizations have partnered up to offer the series across NS from January to March.

There are 45 hike, walk or snowshoe events led by local folks and participants qualify to win trail prizes. They are free or low-cost events and some require pre-registration.

The full schedule with registration details and directions is found at www.hikenovascotia.ca.

Events are listed by date and region and include route lengths and difficulty levels.

For some of the events snowshoes are provided. If there’s no snow, most snowshoe events will go ahead as a hike or walk.

Hike NS thanks its local host partners on the ground for organizing the events as well as Goose Lane Editions, Mountain Equipment Company, Baffin, Our Pathways Society and the NS Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage for their support.

If you need snowshoes, you can easily find some to borrow, rent or buy using Hike NS’s online directory, with 94 listings.

There are 68 venues where you can borrow them for free.

Learn more at www.hikenovascotia.ca.