RCMP officers in place, community office location in Fall River still to be confirmed

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: RCMP officers assigned to Fall River are already on the job, even though a permanent community policing office has not yet been finalized, said Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon.

Deagle Gammon told The Laker News that while a physical location for the Fall River RCMP community office is still being determined, the lack of a building does not delay police service in the community.

“The lack of a physical space doesn’t change anything. The officers will all be here and doing their work,” she said.

“They may have to start out of Sackville in the morning, but otherwise it’s going to be here.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

She said most of the officers designated for Fall River have now been hired, with any remaining delays related only to standard transition issues, such as officers relocating from other areas.

“I do know that I believe all of the positions have been filled now,” Deagle Gammon said.

RCMP have reviewed several possible sites for a permanent community office, including vacant buildings and parcels of land within Fall River.

Deagle Gammon said discussions are ongoing and a decision is expected in the coming months.

“I would say that by March we should know if a location has been confirmed,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

She also addressed concerns raised by residents following a recent council vote that did not advance funding for additional police officers in Eastern Passage, stressing that decision has no impact on Fall River policing.

“That has no bearing on the community office that is designated for Fall River,” Deagle Gammon said, noting the Eastern Passage matter occurred at an early stage of the budget process and is likely to be brought back by the councillor for that area Becky Kent.

Despite the absence of a finalized office location, Deagle Gammon confirmed officers are already patrolling the Fall River community.

“As soon as the officers are hired and they’ve got their cars, they’re starting,” she said.

She added that the establishment of a community RCMP presence in Fall River remains a key priority for District 1 and one she is particularly pleased to see moving forward.