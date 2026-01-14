Nova Scotians continue to wait for mental health care improvements: N.S. NDP

NDP's Lisa Lachance. (Submitted photo/FB)

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia’s Official Opposition MLAs are calling on the Houston government to take action and ensure Nova Scotians get mental health care when they need it.

Despite a promise to provide universal mental health care province-wide, Nova Scotians in communities across the province are waiting longer than they were two years ago for counselling and other non-urgent mental health care.

“Nova Scotians are dealing with an incredible amount of stress, having to make tough choices to cover the rising rents and bills,” said Official Opposition Mental Health and Addictions Critic Lisa Lachance.

“Both have gotten worse on the Houston government’s watch, and despite big promises, they still haven’t provided the necessary support to help with growing mental health challenges. In many cases, this government isn’t meeting their own goals to help people in a timely manner.

“This is especially concerning since the longer you have to wait for mental health care, the more the need can grow.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Nova Scotia has the highest rate of mood and anxiety disorders in Canada, and Nova Scotians report lower satisfaction with life than the average Canadian.

Access to mental health varies wildly across Nova Scotia, with some areas of the province waiting more than nine times as long as others.

The wait for non-urgent mental health care in Cape Breton is 134 days, almost 10 times longer than at the Aberdeen Hospital.

“There is nothing universal about the mental health care offered in Nova Scotia today,” said Rod Wilson, Official Opposition Health Critic.

“Whether or not you get the support you need shouldn’t depend on your postal code.

“The Houston government is leaving too many people waiting while they fail to follow through on their promise. Nova Scotians deserve answers about why that is and when they will get the care they need.”