Uttering death threats among offences facing Meaghers Grant woman

SHUBENACADIE: A 25-year-old Meaghers Grant woman is facing charges of uttering death threats and stealing motor vehicles after a pair of early morning incidents in the Shubenacadie area on Jan. 18.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said offers from the Enfield detachment were called to respond to a disturbance outside a home.

Officers with the Sipekne’katik RCMP were in the area and promptly responded.

He said the caller reported an intoxicated female was banging on the door of their home but had since left. The caller then realized the suspect had departed the scene by stealing their car.

“Police located the vehicle a short distance away as the culprit had crashed,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the woman was arrested.

“In the process, she assaulted one of the responding officers by spitting in their face,’ he said.

While investigating this matter, police were alerted to another vehicle theft and subsequent crash.

“As it turned out, the same culprit had taken and crashed a car prior to arriving at the caller’s residence,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said breath samples were obtained at the detachment and the suspect was held overnight until sober.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the suspect, the 25-year-old woman from Meaghers Grant, was subsequently released.

She faces charges of two counts of motor vehicle theft; two counts of uttering threats of death; one count of threats; one count of operating a motor vehicle while impaired; and one count of driving while over the legal limit.