Video Advertorial: Urban Barn opens first Atlantic Canadian store in Dartmouth

Pat Healey interviews Urban Barn's Creative Director Sebastien Fauteux about the store opening its first ever one in Atlantic Canada in Dartmouth Crossing. (Healey photo)

The following is a video advertorial on the launch event held by Urban Barn at its first store in Atlantic Canada, located in Dartmouth Crossing.

DARTMOUTH CROSSING: Urban Barn, a proudly 100 per cent Canadian-owned furniture and décor retailer, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its first location in Atlantic Canada.

The new store, located at Dartmouth Crossing (45 Lemlair Row, Dartmouth), officially opened its doors Aug. 14,bringing the brand’s design for real life to the East Coast for the very first time.”

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome all customers into our newest location,” said Ainslie Fincham, Director of Marketing at Urban Barn. “Urban Barn was founded on the belief that home is where life unfolds—where everyday moments become meaningful.

“Our furniture and décor are designed with this philosophy in mind, offering versatile, well-crafted pieces that reflect real, lived-in homes.”

A launch event was held Aug. 13, and The Laker News among the two dozen or so guests invited.

Here is our video from the launch event:

Some of the beds and bedroom items available. (Healey photo)

Founded in Vancouver in 1990, Urban Barn has grown into a beloved national brand with over 54 locations across Western Canada, Ontario, and Quebec, supported by a team of more than 650 employees.

With a focus on stylish, approachable design and a strong commitment to Canadian values, the company continues to expand while staying true to its roots.

“We’re proud to finally bring our brand to Atlantic Canada,” added Fincham. “Opening in Dartmouth Crossing allows local shoppers to explore our curated collections firsthand and find inspiration that reflects both their lifestyle and their space.”

While the store is now open to customers, Urban Barn will host an official grand opening celebration on Saturday, August 23.

The event will feature exclusive giveaways, in-store promotions, and special touches inspired by local Nova Scotia brands, offering a warm and distinct East Coast welcome to new customers.

For more information about Urban Barn and store locations, visit urbanbarn.com.

Some of the invited guests mingle about. (Healey photo)

A vehicle passes by the new location of Urban Barn in Dartmouth Crossing. (Healey photo)