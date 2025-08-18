The Laker News

East Hants News

Ledwidge Lumber shuts down woodlands operations due to extreme fire risk

ByPat Healey

Aug 18, 2025 #Enfield, #fire risk, #Ledwidge Lumber, #woodland operations
A forest is pictured. (Pexels.com photo)

ENFIELD: Woodlands operations have been shut down by Ledwidge Lumber as of Aug. 11 due tot he extreme fire index across the Maritimes.

The notice was posted on the Facebook page of Ledwidge Lumber at noon time on Aug. 18.

“Contractors felt the risk for fire was too high to continue operating in the woods,” the post said.

“Many other suppliers to Ledwidge Lumber made the same decision and therefore a significant reduction in logs being delivered to our sawmill facility has forced a temporary shutdown of our operations.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The facebook post continued:

“Over 40 employees will be temporarily laid off as we work to rebuild our log inventory and hopefully receive some much needed rain to reduce the risk of wildfire,” Ledwidge Lumber said in their post.

“Our thoughts are with the many firefighters currently battling wildfire across the Maritimes and those who have been evacuated from their homes.

“We consider ourselves caretakers of our forests & hope this severe drought comes to an end quickly before more damage is done.”

By Pat Healey

Related Post

East Hants

Good Samaritans rescue Dartmouth man from fiery Waverley Road collision

Aug 18, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Long Lake wildfires: More than 3,000 hectares burned; fire crosses West Dalhousie Rd.

Aug 18, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Renovations begin next week at Fall River Tim’s; work expected to take five weeks

Aug 18, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants

Good Samaritans rescue Dartmouth man from fiery Waverley Road collision

August 18, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Long Lake wildfires: More than 3,000 hectares burned; fire crosses West Dalhousie Rd.

August 18, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Renovations begin next week at Fall River Tim’s; work expected to take five weeks

August 18, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Three local girls help N.S. earn U13 bronze at Lacrosse nationals

August 18, 2025 Pat Healey