Ledwidge Lumber shuts down woodlands operations due to extreme fire risk

A forest is pictured. (Pexels.com photo)

ENFIELD: Woodlands operations have been shut down by Ledwidge Lumber as of Aug. 11 due tot he extreme fire index across the Maritimes.

The notice was posted on the Facebook page of Ledwidge Lumber at noon time on Aug. 18.

“Contractors felt the risk for fire was too high to continue operating in the woods,” the post said.

“Many other suppliers to Ledwidge Lumber made the same decision and therefore a significant reduction in logs being delivered to our sawmill facility has forced a temporary shutdown of our operations.”

The facebook post continued:

“Over 40 employees will be temporarily laid off as we work to rebuild our log inventory and hopefully receive some much needed rain to reduce the risk of wildfire,” Ledwidge Lumber said in their post.

“Our thoughts are with the many firefighters currently battling wildfire across the Maritimes and those who have been evacuated from their homes.

“We consider ourselves caretakers of our forests & hope this severe drought comes to an end quickly before more damage is done.”