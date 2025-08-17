Long Lake wildfire remains out of control; grows in size to 1,977 hectares

A contracted helicopter moves toward the Long Lake wildfires complex, gathering intelligence and guiding other contracted helicopters where to drop water. (Province of N.S. photo)

ANNAPOLIS COUNTY: The Department of Natural Resources confirmed that the Long Lake wildfire remained out of control on Sunday.

In their post on X (formerly Twitter), DNR said the wildfire has grown to an estimated 1,977 hectares in size.

“It has advanced past Godfrey Lake to the intersection of Fairns and West Dalhousie roads on one side, and to the south side of Spectacle Lakes on the other,” the post said Sunday night.

DNR said that more evacuations were possible.

Resources on scene on Sunday night included 77 DNR, 20 Ontario, five PEI and 120 local firefighters fighting the fire and working to saving homes, along with sprinklers set up in advance.

No reports of structure damage to date, DNR said.

The two contracted helicopters are dropping water.

The 4 NWT planes were diverted to knock down new fire at Simonds Lake, Digby Co. this evening and returned to base for the night.

If a wildfire threatens your home, you will need to leave quickly. Follow direction of local authorities and have grab-and-go bags prepared for everyone you live with including pets.

https://novascotia.ca/emergency-education/docs/emergency-kit-checklist-en.pdf