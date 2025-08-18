The Laker News

Lucasville man dies in motorcycle-vehicle collision in Lawrencetown

ByPat Healey

East Hants RCMP cruiser at an event in Enfield. (Healey photo)

LAWRENCETOWN: A 19-year-old man from Lucasville has died following a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Aug. 16.

Police say at approximately 6:45 p.m., RCMP, fire services, and EHS responded to a report of a motorcycle in a ditch along Lawrencetownb Road.

“Upon arrival at the scene, RCMP officers learned that a motorcycle and a Volkswagen Atlas collided,” a release noted.

The driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle was a 19-year-old man from Lucasville. He was transported to hospital by EHS, where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver, and sole occupant of the Volkswagen, from Fall River, did not report any physical injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene; the investigation is ongoing.

Lawrencetown Rd. was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

File #: 25-117829

