Renovations begin next week at Fall River Tim’s; work expected to take five weeks

The Fall River Tim Hortons will undergo renovations and upgrades over the next five weeks, beginning Aug. 25, that will give it a fresh new look. They will have a trailer onsite to serve customers in the mean time. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: Renovations and upgrades at the Fall River Tim Hortons will begin this Monday (Aug. 25).

The main store will be closed for customers; however they will be working out of a trailer on site to serve customers.

The trailer will be the same hours and its hoped as minimal impact to the menu as possible, said owner Brad Smith.

Smith said when the work is done people will see a fresh new look and will make the efficiencies that are expected in service possible.

The current setup doesn’t allow for that.

There will also be new equipment, like ovens and ice cap machines, n place to help with making service better.

It will also make things smother for the employees.

As well, most of the current tables and chairs at the store will be donated to the Fall River Lions Club to use for the LWF Hall.

Other stuff in the store like the lights will be going to customers who had asked for them.

Work is expected to take about five weeks to do, Smith said.