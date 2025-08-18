Long Lake wildfires: More than 3,000 hectares burned; fire crosses West Dalhousie Rd.

A contracted helicopter moves toward the Long Lake wildfires complex, gathering intelligence and guiding other contracted helicopters where to drop water. (Province of N.S. photo)

ANNAPOLIS COUNTY: The wildfires in Annapolis County is estimated to have burnt more than 3,000 hectares.

According to the Department of Natural Resources on X (formerly Twitter), the Long Lake wildfires complex is still estimated at 3210 hectares.

It has crossed the West Dalhousie Road near Fairns Road.

DNR said crews are making good progress on dozer guards around the flanks. There are still no reports of damage to homes.

ADVERTISEMENT:

On the ground there are 93 DNR, 22 Ontario, five PEI, and 49 local firefighters.

Air resources on Monday evening Aug. 18 included four NWT planes, one contracted helicopter, and an air tanker group coming from New Brunswick to make a quick strike.

The next update will be on Tuesday morning.

To follow updates, check out NS DNR on X at @NS_DNR.