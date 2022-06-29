SHUBENACADIE: With the Shubenacadie River nearby, and sunny skies beaming down, all three levels of government brought more sunny news to the community of Shubenacadie on June 27.

Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois announced the federal government was investing $150,000 into a new playground that will have accessible components next to the ballfields on Hwy 2 in Shubenacadie (Shubie River Park).

The Municipality of East Hants also announced they would be putting $100,000 towards the project, Warden Eleanor Roulston told the crowd gathered near the river on the sunny, but breezy day not fit for dresses. It was also announced the province would be putting $50,000 towards the project.

Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois at the Shubie River Park announcement. (Healey photo)

Blois said the federal support comes from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF).

He made the announcement on behalf of Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA.

He said the support will allow the Municipality of East Hants to install a new, accessible playground at the Shubenacadie River Park.

The project also includes work to improve drainage and complete paving and landscaping around the play area, making it safer and more appealing to residents and visitors.

CAO Kim Ramsay. (Healey photo)

Blois said in a release that as the municipality continues to grow, it’s crucial to have recreational infrastructure in place that is accessible for everyone.

“This new playground at the Shubenacadie River Park will serve as a gathering spot for the community, bringing families and youth together for generations to come,” said Blois, who echoed the comments in his speech at the announcement.

Warden Elanor Roulston. (Healey photo)

Roulston said East Hants council was delighted to see this project come to life with partnership funding.

“The new playground will create more accessible recreation opportunities for children and youth in East Hants, in an area that is symbolic and meaningful to our community,” she said.