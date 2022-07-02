Police seek info on damage at Maple Ridge Elementary School

LANTZ: RCMP are seeking to speak with the owner of a truck left behind after some damage was done at the rear parking lot in Lantz.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said on June 29 at approximately 8:24 p.m., several vehicles entered the upper parking lot at Maple Ridge Elementary School in Lantz.

“These vehicles took turns spinning tires, leaving black rubber marks and pieces of wire (from damaged tires) throughout the lot.,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said one of these vehicles was left at the scene overnight; however, was removed by unknown individuals the following morning.

“The plate affixed to the truck does not match,” he said. “Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner as well as any others involved.”

Anyone with information can contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.