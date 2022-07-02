Kennetcook man gets seven-day driving suspension

KENNETCOOK: A 49-year-old Kennetcook man was issued a seven-day driving suspension recently.
East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said the suspension came after local officers assisted N.S. Conservation Officers at an incident.
He said the incident took place on Hwy 354 in Kennetcook.
S/Sgt. Bushell said the Conservation Officer detained an ATV operator on suspicion of impaired driving.
“The driver, a 49-year-old Kennetcook man, was given a road-side screen test to which he blew a warn,” he said.
He said as a result, the man was given a seven-day suspension and his ATV towed.