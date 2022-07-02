MOUNT UNIACKE: A 27-year-old South Rawdon man has been charged with impaired driving after a report of an erratic driver on Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke on June 26.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said his department was contacted about a vehicle speeding up and down the roadway and doing burnouts on June 26.

“Officers located the vehicle in parking lot and noted signs of impairment,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the driver, a 27-year-old South Rawdon man, was given the roadside screening device to which he failed.

“He was arrested and taken back to the detachment where he provided two samples of his breath in excess of the legal limit,” he said.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the driver was released and will face the courts at a later date.