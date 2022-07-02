KENNETCOOK: Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle fire on Highway 236 near Kennetcook on June 23.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said officers received a call that a service truck had burst into flames.

“Officers patrolled to the scene to find the vehicle completely engulfed in flames,” he said.

S/Sgt. Bushell said that the driver advised he had run out of gas and left the vehicle on the side of the road while he went to retrieve fuel.

The matter is suspicious, and police continue to investigate.

He said police are asking anyone with information on this matter to report it to East Hants RCMP at 883-7077 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).