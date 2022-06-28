MOUNT UNIACKE: The sun broke through and shone down brightly on the Uniacke & District Volunteer Fire Department’s Firefighter Fair parade and fun activities.

The community came out in droves on June 25 from Mount Uniacke and surrounding communities.

After not being held for the past two years, and organized in just eight weeks, the community showed their appreciation by turning out.

Congratulations to the following groups on their wins at the parade.

Best Stay COVID Safe costume the winners were

1. Michelle Greene and April Darby

2. Sandra Aucoin/John Brooks & horse Lily

Best children’s group was

1. The Sparks

2. Ben Neary and

3. Mount Uniacke Library

Best Fire Truck

1. Gore

2. Brooklyn

3. Beaver Bank

Best COVID Float

1. Livingstone

2. Tim Hortons

Best Animal was Lily the horse

Best Decorated wagon was Ben Neary.

Video sponsored by: Uniacke & District Volunteer Fire Department.

Video shot/edited by Dagley Media