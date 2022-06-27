UPPER RAWDON: Two men–one from Sipekne’katik and the other from New Germany–have been charged after theft of construction materials at a property in Upper Rawdon on June 25.

East Hants RCMP responded to the property on Hwy 14 at approximately at 6:10 p.m. where it was reported that people were stealing construction supplies from the property and loading them into a white cube van.

“As RCMP were on their way to the scene, they learned that a property representative was on the property and that two people exited the cube van and fled into a wooded area,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall. “As RCMP officers arrived at the scene, they observed a white F450 cube van that was stuck in the mud at the end of the property. RCMP officers secured the area and RCMP Police Dog Services were called to assist.”

ADVERTISING:

Police informed the local media, The Laker News, and requested a post be put out alerting residents in that area that theyw ere going through backyards. They noted there was no danger to the public.

Cpl. Marshall said as the search continued, two men were located on a neighbouring property trying to get a drive out of the area. One of the men was safely arrested and the other fled back into the woods.

The 46-year-old Sipekne’katik man was transported to the detachment and later released on charges of Theft and Possession of Stolen Property. He will appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on August 29.

ADVERTISING:

The following morning, on June 26, at approximately 10:40 a.m., East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a hitchhiker on Hwy. 14 in Rawdon.

“When the RCMP officer arrived at the scene, he located the hitchhiker,” said Cpl. Marshall. ” The man was determined to have been the second man involved in the theft from the night before and he was safely arrested.”

Police transported the man to the Enfield Detachment where he was held in cells.

ADVERTISING:

Tyson Young, 23, of New Germany, was charged with the following:

Break and Enter with Intent (2 counts);

Theft under $5,000 (2 counts);

Obstructing a Peace Officer

Young was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on June 27. .

File #: 2022-861810